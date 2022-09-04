Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Impinj by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Impinj by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 71.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Trading Down 3.0 %

PI stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $660,082.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,649.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,246.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $660,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,649.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

