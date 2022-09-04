Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $55,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.47 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

