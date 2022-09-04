Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 40.4% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000.
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:UDEC opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $31.22.
