Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 19.4% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UOCT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.