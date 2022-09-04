Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Lessened by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.58.

