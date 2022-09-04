Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,907,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93.

