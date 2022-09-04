Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Stock Position Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 94,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 71,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

KBWB stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.