Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stake Reduced by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

