Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 369.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.