iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 184.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $52.94 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $73.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84.

