ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,828,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ITT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,196,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Insider Transactions at ITT

ITT Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

