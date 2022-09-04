Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Jabil Stock Down 0.8 %

JBL stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,991 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

