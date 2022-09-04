Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,102,000 after purchasing an additional 182,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,463,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

