John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 176.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,599 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

