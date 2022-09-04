JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,694 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $25,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vericel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Vericel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vericel by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vericel by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $22.69 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

