JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.92 Million Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $23,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth about $619,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 38.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:STC opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,809.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.