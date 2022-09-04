JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 302,170 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,851,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 302,170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $24,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,036,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596,967 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $7,607,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,542,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,308,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth about $4,467,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of GGB opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 30.60%.

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.