KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 446.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,509,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,029,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

