Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Lear Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE LEA opened at $136.56 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,538,656 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.