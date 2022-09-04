Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lyft by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,100,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,744,000 after purchasing an additional 169,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

Insider Activity

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.84.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

