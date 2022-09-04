LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $80.78 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $80.35 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

