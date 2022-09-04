MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 56.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 43,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HZO. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $760.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

