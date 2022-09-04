MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,415,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,687,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $855.91 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,962.79. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $822.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $912.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

