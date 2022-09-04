MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.3 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $855.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 180.95 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $822.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $912.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,962.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

