MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MFA opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.54%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -338.46%.

MFA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.