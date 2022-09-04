Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 75,396 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 862.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,396 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,895 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WBS shares. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.