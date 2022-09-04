Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 7,990 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point lowered their target price on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

OneMain Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OMF opened at $34.84 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

