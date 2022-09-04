Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nielsen Stock Down 0.1 %

NLSN opened at $27.85 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Nielsen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.