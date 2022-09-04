Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $785,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,630,787 shares of company stock worth $106,651,622 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

