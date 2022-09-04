Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,958 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,731 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,391 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,005,519 shares of the airline’s stock worth $85,916,000 after purchasing an additional 371,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,334 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.