Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 40.5% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

BSY stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

