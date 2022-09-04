Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

RUN stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,973 shares of company stock worth $13,729,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

