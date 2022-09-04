Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,229 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 850,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,702,000 after buying an additional 286,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $15,834,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 235,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 228,613 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.