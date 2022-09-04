Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average is $95.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.39.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.