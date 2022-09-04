Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,563 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. FPR Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 67.7% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,306,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,000 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 11.2% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,611,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 765,314 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,598,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 561,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qurate Retail Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.74. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

