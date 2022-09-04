Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $43.95 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $58.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

