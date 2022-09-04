Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE U opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.13. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,977 shares of company stock worth $1,311,615. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.