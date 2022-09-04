Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Xerox by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Xerox Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.