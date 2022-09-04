Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $59,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,322,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,633,000 after buying an additional 209,836 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $19,816,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,370,000 after buying an additional 79,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

NYSE:RS opened at $183.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.62 and a 200-day moving average of $185.90. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.