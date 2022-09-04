Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $241,853,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in XPeng by 27.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $84,549,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in XPeng by 1,270.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at $40,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of XPEV opened at $16.74 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.