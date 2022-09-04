Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.99 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $5,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.65.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings Company Profile

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

