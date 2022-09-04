Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $17,346,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $17,046,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $16,812,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 211,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after purchasing an additional 89,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $137.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Summit Insights cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.