Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64,384 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Navient by 52.8% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at $137,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.