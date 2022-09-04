Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.69 Million Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 165.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 22.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $21.27 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

