Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 3,513.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,166,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 251,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,091,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,847,000 after purchasing an additional 80,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 151,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,659,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $799.31 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $747.25 and its 200-day moving average is $704.06.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

