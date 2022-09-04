Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,403,000 after buying an additional 169,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,704,000 after buying an additional 110,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after buying an additional 793,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 868,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNM opened at $37.63 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.