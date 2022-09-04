Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,525,000 after purchasing an additional 229,539 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

