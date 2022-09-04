Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,262,000 after purchasing an additional 311,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 167,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 655,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

