Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comerica to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

CMA stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.16.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

