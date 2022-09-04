Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,704 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,364 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of DB opened at $8.27 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

